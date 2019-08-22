Social Media Big Mac Index

Discussion
Maker
Younghwi Cho
Hi everyone! We made a simple website that shows how much any social media accounts are worth compared to Big Mac burgers. We use the price of a Big Mac to compare across all different types of social media data so that we can have one unified comparing metric. Check out the Big Mac indexes of some celebrities 😎 - Donald Trump can buy 11,013 Big Macs from one Twitter post 😲 https://review.hunt.town/bigmac/... - Cristiano Ronaldo can buy 280,727 Big Macs from one Instagram post 😲😲😲 https://review.hunt.town/bigmac/... We'd love to hear any thoughts about this.
