Social Media Big Mac Index

How many Big Macs is my social media post worth?

We made a fun site that calculates how many Big Mac burgers you can buy from one piece of content from your social media accounts (Youtube, Instagram, Twitter, Medium, Twitch, and Steemit).
Younghwi Cho
Younghwi Cho
Maker
Hi everyone! We made a simple website that shows how much any social media accounts are worth compared to Big Mac burgers. We use the price of a Big Mac to compare across all different types of social media data so that we can have one unified comparing metric. Check out the Big Mac indexes of some celebrities 😎 - Donald Trump can buy 11,013 Big Macs from one Twitter post 😲 https://review.hunt.town/bigmac/... - Cristiano Ronaldo can buy 280,727 Big Macs from one Instagram post 😲😲😲 https://review.hunt.town/bigmac/... We'd love to hear any thoughts about this.
