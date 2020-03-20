Social Distancing Works

Self-quaranting is invisible.
By putting a mask on your profile pic indicating you are staying home, you can be an example to your friends and family.
If you are willing to add a mask to your profile pic, please visit:
William Felker
Maker
Hi Product Hunt, We wanted to encourage the notion of social distancing in a more visual way to help encourage friends and loved ones to take the COVID-19 more seriously. So now you can help protect your virtual profile with this mask generator 😷. And help spread awareness too! Please keep in mind that due to the shortage of mask supply, please leave (N95 and medical) masks to medical staff, caretakers, and those who are feeling ill. If you are able to, please wear a DIY mask as they can still reduce the spread.
