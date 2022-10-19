Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
SOCIA PAGE
SOCIA PAGE
A one-page website, the merge of the link-in-bio + a website
Visit
Upvote 3
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A one-page website! We created a link-in-bio and merged it within a website: a no confusion, no navigation, and the easiest-to-use editor.
Video, links, testimonials, a shop, galleries, text sections, an opt-in email form, services section and more!
Launched in
Website Builder
,
Tech
,
Design
by
SOCIA PAGE
Equals
Ad
A spreadsheet with SQL, SaaS connectors, JavaScript and more
About this launch
SOCIA PAGE
A one-page website! The merge of a link-in-bio + a website!
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
SOCIA PAGE by
SOCIA PAGE
was hunted by
Aundrea Hasselbach
in
Website Builder
,
Tech
,
Design
. Made by
Aundrea Hasselbach
and
SOCIA TAP
. Featured on October 19th, 2022.
SOCIA PAGE
is not rated yet. This is SOCIA PAGE's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#138
Report