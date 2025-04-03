Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
soarSQL
soarSQL
The analytical SQL editor - powered by duckDB
Visit
Upvote 52
An analytical SQL editor that allows you to run complex queries quickly on your Postgres data.
Free
Launch tags:
Analytics
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
soarSQL
The analytical sql editor
5 out of 5.0
Follow
52
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
soarSQL by
soarSQL
was hunted by
rahul
in
Analytics
. Featured on April 8th, 2025.
soarSQL
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on April 3rd, 2025.