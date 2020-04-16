Soar Studio
Online fitness classes supporting instructors during COVID
Michael Bask Gill
Maker
Hey y'all A friend and I spun up Soar to make it easier for people we love, who happen to be fitness instructors, to earn an income during COVID. We're hoping that you'll sign up for classes and make a donation — 100% of which goes to the instructors. 0 fees while physical studios are closed. Lots of our friends still feel uncomfortable charging for classes, so to try and normalize the behaviour of _paying_ for live classes, we’re personally matching the first $1,000 of donations. Lots of rough edges; keen to hear what else you'd like to see!
