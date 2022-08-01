Products
Home
→
Product
→
So Cinema
So Cinema
Curated cinemas to heighten your movie viewing experience
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
With So Cinema, you can discover interesting, eclectic, luxurious, and quirky cinemas in your neighborhood. Having the ultimate cinematic experience is the perfect way to enjoy your favorite movies.
Launched in
Movies
,
Live Events
,
Community
by
So Cinema
About this launch
So Cinema
Curated cinemas to heighten your movie viewing experience
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
So Cinema by
So Cinema
was hunted by
Shrey Agarwal
in
Movies
,
Live Events
,
Community
. Made by
Shrey Agarwal
. Featured on August 2nd, 2022.
So Cinema
is not rated yet. This is So Cinema's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#47
Report