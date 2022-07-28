Products
Snuggie
Snuggie
Affirmation AI generator
Snuggie is your affirmation space that genuinely work to help you achieve your goals and dreams. This app makes it simple to change your mind, think positively, and materialize what you truly desire.
Snuggie
About this launch
Snuggie
Affirmation AI generator
Snuggie by
Snuggie
was hunted by
Mikhail Gasanov
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mikhail Gasanov
,
Vitali G
and
Arkady Gamza
. Featured on July 29th, 2022.
Snuggie
is not rated yet. This is Snuggie's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#157
