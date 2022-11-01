Products
Home
→
Product
→
SnowX
SnowX
The 3D NFT marketplace for VR headsets
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
SnowX just launched the first NFT marketplace in VR. You can find the world's best VR artist's artwork, purchase your VR NFT art with your ETH and own a fully viewable and interact with it. How to start SnowX and download app: https://bit.ly/3A26aqm
Launched in
Virtual Reality
,
Shopping
,
NFT
by
SnowX
Merge
About this launch
SnowX
The 3D NFT marketplace for VR headsets
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
SnowX by
SnowX
was hunted by
SnowX
in
Virtual Reality
,
Shopping
,
NFT
. Made by
SnowX
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
SnowX
is not rated yet. This is SnowX's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
3
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#160
Report