SnowTrax POC Sports Edition
The Smart GPS solution for kids on slopes.
Discussion
Michel Bracké
Maker
Hello everyone, my name is Michel Bracké and I am the CEO of WTS Positioning Solutions, the Swedish company that owns Trax Smart GPS. At the end of last year we have started working together with POC Sports, to find a solution to keep kids safer on the slopes. POC’s mission is to protect lives and reduce the consequences of accidents for athletes and anyone inspired to be one. A couple of months later the newly designed concept - POCito VPD Air Vest + TRAX POC edition - won a prestigious ISPO Gold award at ISPO Munich 2019, the largest trade fair for sports business. SnowTrax POC Edition is a wearable set with integrated protection, alerts and tracking, because our objective is to provide families with enhanced safety on the mountains. Parents will be more confident to ski or snowboard with their kids. Similarly, kids are more free to have fun, while alerts will warn about any potential risks. On top of the spine protection of the POCito Vest, the smart GPS device attached will let parents easily keep track of their child’s location on the mountain with the help of the SnowTrax iOS and Android app. Parents get notified of potential danger situations and quickly locate their kids whenever necessary. As a father of four, I know what it means to have your kid disappearing from your side for another quick run or because he got distracted. So stay safe and have fun on your winter holidays!
