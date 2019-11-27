Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → SnowTrax POC Sports Edition

SnowTrax POC Sports Edition

The Smart GPS solution for kids on slopes.

#4 Product of the DayToday
SnowTrax POC Edition is an innovative GPS wearable set developed by Trax & POC Sports, designed to keep kids safe on the slopes. The Trax GPS device is stored in a unique pocket of the POCito VPD Air Vest – a child-specific ski vest with back protection.
Gold Winner | Snowsports AccessoriesChild-specific, lightweight and breathable back protection that conforms to EN1621:2 Level 1 certification. The front chest pocket is designed to store a TRAX POC Edition device created to let you easily keep track of your child's location and which can notify you in a range of potentially dangerous situations.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Michel Bracké
Michel Bracké
Maker
Hello everyone, my name is Michel Bracké and I am the CEO of WTS Positioning Solutions, the Swedish company that owns Trax Smart GPS. At the end of last year we have started working together with POC Sports, to find a solution to keep kids safer on the slopes. POC’s mission is to protect lives and reduce the consequences of accidents for athletes and anyone inspired to be one. A couple of months later the newly designed concept - POCito VPD Air Vest + TRAX POC edition - won a prestigious ISPO Gold award at ISPO Munich 2019, the largest trade fair for sports business. SnowTrax POC Edition is a wearable set with integrated protection, alerts and tracking, because our objective is to provide families with enhanced safety on the mountains. Parents will be more confident to ski or snowboard with their kids. Similarly, kids are more free to have fun, while alerts will warn about any potential risks. On top of the spine protection of the POCito Vest, the smart GPS device attached will let parents easily keep track of their child’s location on the mountain with the help of the SnowTrax iOS and Android app. Parents get notified of potential danger situations and quickly locate their kids whenever necessary. As a father of four, I know what it means to have your kid disappearing from your side for another quick run or because he got distracted. So stay safe and have fun on your winter holidays!
UpvoteShare