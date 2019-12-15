Snowflake Weather
New weather app from the makers of iStat Menus (a product with its own weather module). Snowflake has an optional Plus mode with lots of extra features and options. The regular version has: - Incredibly comprehensive weather data. - iPhone and iPad app. - Apple Watch app. - Apple Watch complications. - Today Widget. - Siri Shortcuts. - 4 weather providers. - 4 themes and automatic day/night theme switching. - No ads, no analytics, and no creepy tracking. Snowflake Plus features --- Snowflake Plus --- Snowflake Plus is an optional subscription that adds maps, background refresh for watch complications, and many customization features. - Multiple weather providers. - 4 themes with automatic theme switching. - 6 icons. - 15 day forecast when using TWC. - Animated rain and snow radar map layer. - Clouds map layer with animation. - Combined radar and clouds map layer. - Wind Speed map layer. - Temperature map layer. - Dew Point map layer. - Pressure map layer. - Humidity map layer. - 24 hour rainfall map layer. - 24 hour snowfall map layer. - Animated forecast rain and snow radar map layer. - Animated forecast cloud map layer. - Customize what’s shown in current conditions. - Hide rows in current conditions. - Switch to a compact version of current conditions. - Today Widget: Customize what’s shown in current conditions. - Apple Watch: 15 day forecast when using TWC. - Apple Watch: Customize what’s shown in current conditions. - Apple Watch: Customize what’s shown in hourly forecasts. - Apple Watch: Background data to keep complications up-to-date.
