  1. Home
  2.  → Snowball Wealth

Snowball Wealth

Free student loan planning

Snowball provides free student loan planning to tackle your debt, so you can start saving and investing. Our mission is to empower people to make meaningful financial progress.
Snowball Wealth Focuses on Helping Women Overcome Student DebtSnowball Wealth has announced the upcoming launch of its new app to help people, especially women, pay off student loans faster. Tanya Menendez, the Co-Founder and CEO of Snowball Wealth, joined Cheddar to discuss.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment