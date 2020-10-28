Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Snowball Wealth
Snowball Wealth
Free student loan planning
Fintech
Snowball provides free student loan planning to tackle your debt, so you can start saving and investing. Our mission is to empower people to make meaningful financial progress.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Snowball Wealth Focuses on Helping Women Overcome Student Debt
Snowball Wealth has announced the upcoming launch of its new app to help people, especially women, pay off student loans faster. Tanya Menendez, the Co-Founder and CEO of Snowball Wealth, joined Cheddar to discuss.
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send