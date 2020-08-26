Snorkel for Substack

discussion
Tom Young
Maker
Hey everyone! This is a product built for all you Substack aficionados who want your blog to live at yoursite.com, but can't because *they don't let you!* So you're stuck at yournewsletter.substack.com. Let's cut to the chase. Here are examples of Snorkel in action: - https://ben.wf - https://newsletter.snorkel.page Even cooler, we add your own custom CSS on top in case you want things to look different, e.g. the background picture and custom font in the second example. We're running an Early Bird discount which is 33% cheaper than our normal price so if you're interested, jump on it.
