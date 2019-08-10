SnoozeYouLose
SMS-based wake-up accountability app
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Drew Bidlen
We've just come off of an amazing 24 hours! We started building SnoozeYouLose at 6 am EST yesterday, and streamed the whole process for over a thousand unique viewers on Twitch! SnoozeYouLose was inspired by a friend of mine. He set out to wake up earlier, but just couldn't do, so I volunteered to call him each morning to make sure he was up. The next morning when I called, not only was he up, but he was already at the gym! This pattern continued, but the problem wasn't totally solved... One day, I realized I wouldn't be able to call the next morning, and let him know. He didn't wake up on time. Use SnoozeYouLose Brandon!
UpvoteShare