SnoozeYouLose

SMS-based wake-up accountability app

SnoozeYouLose keeps you accountable to wake up on the days you set entirely with SMS, no app to download! If you fail to wake up, you pay your pledge amount, half of which goes to charity!
We've just come off of an amazing 24 hours! We started building SnoozeYouLose at 6 am EST yesterday, and streamed the whole process for over a thousand unique viewers on Twitch! SnoozeYouLose was inspired by a friend of mine. He set out to wake up earlier, but just couldn't do, so I volunteered to call him each morning to make sure he was up. The next morning when I called, not only was he up, but he was already at the gym! This pattern continued, but the problem wasn't totally solved... One day, I realized I wouldn't be able to call the next morning, and let him know. He didn't wake up on time. Use SnoozeYouLose Brandon!
