Snoopstein
Snoopstein
Snoopstein
Build a celebrity Twitter chatbot with GPT-4
Visit
Upvote 119
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Post any Tweet mentioning @snoop_stein, and you'll get a response from our GPT-4 powered rapping physicist. Learn how to build one yourself and give it your own personality--> mdb.ai/bot
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
by
Snoopstein
About this launch
Snoopstein
Build a Celebrity Twitter Chatbot with GPT-4!
Snoopstein by
Snoopstein
was hunted by
Adam Carrigan
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Adam Carrigan
and
Jorge Torres
. Featured on March 22nd, 2023.
Snoopstein
is not rated yet. This is Snoopstein's first launch.
Upvotes
119
Comments
24
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#36
