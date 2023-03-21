Products
Snoopstein
Ranked #5 for today

Snoopstein

Build a celebrity Twitter chatbot with GPT-4

Free
Post any Tweet mentioning @snoop_stein, and you’ll get a response from our GPT-4 powered rapping physicist. Learn how to build one yourself and give it your own personality--> mdb.ai/bot
Launched in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Bots by
Snoopstein
About this launch
Snoopstein
0
reviews
124
followers
was hunted by
Adam Carrigan
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Made by
Adam Carrigan
and
Jorge Torres
. Featured on March 22nd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Snoopstein's first launch.
Upvotes
119
Vote chart
Comments
24
Vote chart
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#36