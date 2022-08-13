Products
Ranked #6 for today
SnipThat
Save intersting snippets of text you find whilst browsing
A browser extension that allows you to highlight text and then save it to a central location. Very much in early alpha at the moment.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
SnipThat
About this launch
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Mark McNally
in
. Made by
Mark McNally
. Featured on August 15th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is SnipThat's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#6
Report