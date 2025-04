This is a launch from Aloha Browser See 2 previous launches

Snips by Aloha Browser Smart web-snipping to show relevant, timely insights Visit Upvote 70

Snips cut through web clutter, freeing up time and mental space. It proactively monitors web updates, chosen by you, in background, offering a convenient, instantly updated dashboard of all things that matter most, and alerts only when there’s something new.

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more