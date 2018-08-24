Use Snippy to quickly create your own custom shortcodes.
A Snippy shortcode is built by combining bits. A bit can be a file, like a Stylesheet or a Script, or a piece of code, like HTML, CSS or JavaScript.
The “code” bits can contain placeholders, which are automatically made accessible as shortcode attributes.
Use JavaScript Plugins with WordPressYou've found that perfect plugin for your site, but dang, it's not available for WordPress, it's a jQuery plugin. Fear not, the following guide will help you set up any jQuery or JavaScript plugin on WordPress. For this tutorial we'll look into how to setup Flip, a JavaScript Countdown plugin, for use with WordPress using Snippy a free WordPress plugin.
