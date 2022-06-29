Products
Home
→
Product
→
Snippets.Ninja
Ranked #15 for today
Snippets.Ninja
Code snippets manager. Free and open source.
- works offline as a desktop app.
- search, sort, and filter tools based on IndexedDB;
- tags and favorites;
- supports a lot of language modes and preview for markdown;
- clear UI with dark mode;
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
by
Snippets.Ninja
About this launch
Snippets.Ninja
Open source code snippets manager.
Snippets.Ninja by
Snippets.Ninja
was hunted by
Dmitry Magalyas
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Dmitry Magalyas
. Featured on June 29th, 2022.
Snippets.Ninja
is not rated yet. This is Snippets.Ninja's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#15
Weekly rank
#39
