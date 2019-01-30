Snippects are embed conversations that you can place between your content to make it more engaging. It helps marketers, growth hackers, bloggers and webmasters extend the value of their content with a focus on driving audience towards the desired conversion/CTA.
Oli Woods@oli_woods · designer/owner at www.typified.io
I think this is a really good idea. I can see how this would increase interaction without triggering the usual suspicion from forms or chat bot pop ups.
Sameera VanekarMaker@sameeravanekar · Co-Founder Snippect
Thanks @oli_woods this is exactly the problem we are trying to solve :)
Sameera VanekarMaker@sameeravanekar · Co-Founder Snippect
Hey Everyone 👋 Innovation is hard, especially if you are trying to innovate in the marketing space 😊 After countless hours of development (with invaluable feedback from some of the worlds much loved brands we have been working with), we are so excited to announce the first public appearance of Snippect. Snippect is a solution targeted towards marketers, founders and owners of brands to help engage and convert visitors that come to their web pages (high traffic:Low conversion) through conversation. Any feedback or questions, let me know!
