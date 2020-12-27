discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Musthaq Ahamad
MakerUX Engineer and Visual Designer
Hey Hunters 👋 After using tons of note-taking apps and talking to a lot of developers it seems like nothing beats a good old .txt file when it comes to taking quick notes and poking around JSON data. I have built snipp.in for developers who want a really quick way of taking notes without much bs. No sign ups. No delays in loading your files due to network. Easy to work with! Since I started solving this as a personal problem, I have seen good adoption among developers due to the snappiness and fast snipp.in provides. It is NOT meant to be a cloud backup for you notes. Everything is always stored right in your browser (Not while you are in incognito tab), while you can enjoy the benefits of auto completes and syntax highlighting for your code snippets. Snipp.in currently supports only a few languages for syntax highlighting, just add the extension to your file name, and you are good to go. By default, Snipp.in provides syntax highlighting for markdown files (without any extensions). If you like it, feel free to drop a message or leave a comment :)
Share