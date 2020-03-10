Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Achuth Hadnoor
Maker
Hey fellow hunters, Snipnote is an app I made to scratch my own itch.. i have been bad at organizing my day , though I have used many note taking apps and todo apps none solved my actual problem to have a combined workflow app that stays on top of my reach all along the day at work . so i created Snipnote . Snipnote helps you in following ways 📚 Organize your day with Projects Projects helps you to organize your tasks combining the power of both notes and to-do's. 📝Notes within tasks Notes within tasks help you to give a brief detail about the task. ✅Checklist in task Checklists within task helps you get list out the checklist in the task. ☑Mark Tasks as Done Move the tasks to done when you achieve all the checklist with in the task.
