Snipit - Ultimate OCR app for Mac
Effortless image to text conversion for Mac
Transform images to text with Snipit OCR, the ultimate Mac OCR app. Easily copy text from images, extract text from PDFs, and convert pictures to text on your MacBook. Experience seamless text extraction on macOS with our user-friendly software.
Launched in
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
Apple
by
About this launch
0
reviews
16
followers
Snipit - Ultimate OCR app for Mac by
was hunted by
Artem Ivanov
in
. Made by
Artem Ivanov
. Featured on November 24th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Snipit - Ultimate OCR app for Mac's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
