Snipcart 3.0

Hey PH, I’m Francois from Snipcart! 👋 Our product lets you add e-commerce to any site in minutes. It’s HTML/JS-based and works with tools you love: SSG, headless/traditional CMS, JS frameworks, SPA, etc. In this version, we focused on our client-facing JS shopping cart : - It doesn’t depend on any third-party libraries in the global scope (bye jQuery). We used modern tools like Vue.js, but worked hard so you don’t have to deal with them while integrating. - This new design is sober, built to fit most websites with little changes. We followed best UX practices for a conversion-centric checkout flow. Also used a mobile-first approach. - We made it easier to inject your aesthetics through the checkout. From colors and animations to adding or deleting fields, you can do lots of stuff. We now have an HTML-like syntax making it easy to play with cart components. - You can easily override templates for a full-page cart, a small, centered modal, or a slide-in, right-sided one, etc. Snipcart still offers a hosted dashboard for store management: discounts, abandoned carts, payment gateways, shipping, invoicing, multi-currency, taxes, & more. We have an SDK coming up, and a couple features to reach v2.0 parity, but this version is 100% ready to hit production. 🚀 Feel free to check out our new documentation! Snipcart is forever free in Test mode. https://docs.snipcart.com/v3/ We’re offering a discount for Product Hunters—hit the website via this product card to get it. Happy to answer questions! 🙇♂️
Hey! Good job to the Snipcart team. The new design feels really good and I'm sure I won't be the only one to appreciate the removal of jQuery dependency :) Is there a list of features missing for v2 parity somewhere?
@olivier_rousseau1 Thanks for the kind words! We're so stoked that jQuery isn't a dependency anymore. Yes, we do have a list of features we still have to implement, you'll find them at the bottom of this page: https://docs.snipcart.com/v3/
Congrats on the launch! This is a huge milestone. The new demo is great, keep up the fantastic work ❤️
Hi! Congratulations to the team. I am stocked with this release and to see all these new features 🤘
