Hey guys ,
Have you ever had to remember the huge darkness of remembering single line commands .
Here is a tool for you to save and reuse them right from your menubar.
Achuth HadnoorMaker@achuthhadnoor · On my journey to be an indie developer
🎉🎉🎉 Hey developers, I am pleased to introduce you to my new app that helps you store single line snippets . The one Bash command/Liners that are hard to remember .
Sergio Mattei@ftxrc · Student maker and founder
Congrats on the launch!
Achuth HadnoorMaker@achuthhadnoor · On my journey to be an indie developer
@ftxrc thanks Sergio! 😃
Dinuka Jayasuriya@dinuka_jayasuriya · CodingRadio 📻 Maker's Kitchen 👨🍳
Congrats brother. Glad to see Snip on PH! :)
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
CONGRATULATIONS ON THE LAUNCH!!!!!! DUDE!!!! awesome!
