Hey all! This has been a long time coming and I’m really excited about it. Snazzy is a side project I’ve been working on for a few months and has had its fair share of interruptions. In the past few months I’ve had: - A baby! - A competitor clone us - A term sheet for a 7-figure acquisition dry up - So many doubts But now it’s finally out in the wild. Snazzy is the only tool you need to create written content using AI. We use GPT-3 and our own ML layer to deliver the fastest and highest quality results on the market. Oh yeah, and we have a killer free plan. No credit card required. No trial. Access to all templates and tools. You have 5 generations available every day to use however you’d like. This is just the first step with this project. In the next week we’ll be launching our Chrome extension which is freaky good. Today you can create Landing Pages, Facebook Ads, Google Ads, and more. Plus, try our Content Expander tool to turn a single sentence into a paragraph (or more). Anyway, I’m always excited and proud to share projects with this community and I really hope you’ll enjoy this one. Thanks!
Looks great. Good luck!
Following from the early-beta days. Definitely you guys are killing it..!!!