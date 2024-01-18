Products
Snapquiz

Expand knowledge and challenge skills with causual quizzes

Whether you're a trivia aficionado or a curious learner, Snapquiz has something for you. Dive into a vast library of quizzes covering a wide range of subjects, from history and science to pop culture and current events.
Launched in
Android
Education
Artificial Intelligence
 +1 by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Questions or feedback? Reach out to us at hi@snapquiz.app."

The makers of Snapquiz
About this launch
0
reviews
58
followers
was hunted by
Le Duc Bao
in Android, Education, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Le Duc Bao
. Featured on January 19th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Snapquiz - quiz with AI's first launch.
31
16
#29
#152