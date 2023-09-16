Products
Snappy
Ranked #13 for today
Snappy
Take the guesswork out of gifting
Snappy is the perfect way to surprise your loved ones with personalized gifts! With Snappy AI BETA, you can create the perfect gift selection for your budget and occasion using artificial intelligence.
Launched in
Productivity
E-Commerce
by
Snappy
About this launch
Snappy
Take the guesswork out of gifting
Follow for updates
Snappy by
Snappy
was hunted by
Itai Handler
in
Productivity
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Eran Dover
. Featured on September 17th, 2023.
Snappy
is not rated yet. This is Snappy's first launch.
Upvotes
36
Comments
11
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#277
