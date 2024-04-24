Launches
Snaplet Seed

Seed data made easy

Snaplet Seed is an AI-powered tool that lets developers automatically seed their relational databases with realistic, production-like mock data using Typescript.
Snaplet Seed
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Netlify
Netlify
1,486 upvotes
We use Netlify to host our React app. They make deployment and hosting easy with GitHub integration and automatic builds. Our updates can go live almost instantly without us breaking a sweat!
Prisma
630 upvotes
Our backend uses Prisma which gives us robust type-safe DB access and manageable schemas. Their auto-generated query builder is a lifesaver, slashing repetitive code and boosts our productivity! 🔥🚀
Neon
Neon
261 upvotes
Neon is powering our preview database feature, it allows us to easily and cheaply deploy our snapshots online for users consumption. 🔎😀
About this launch
Snaplet Seed
Almarie Stander
Barbara Cilliers
Almarie Stander
Peter Pistorius
Carel de Waal
Jian Reis
Andrew Valleteau
Julien Goux
Khaya Zulu
Featured on May 6th, 2024.
