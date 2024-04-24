Snaplet Seed

Netlify 1,486 upvotes

We use Netlify to host our React app. They make deployment and hosting easy with GitHub integration and automatic builds. Our updates can go live almost instantly without us breaking a sweat!

Prisma 630 upvotes

Our backend uses Prisma which gives us robust type-safe DB access and manageable schemas. Their auto-generated query builder is a lifesaver, slashing repetitive code and boosts our productivity! 🔥🚀

Neon 261 upvotes

Neon is powering our preview database feature, it allows us to easily and cheaply deploy our snapshots online for users consumption. 🔎😀