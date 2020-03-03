Deals
Snapfont
Fastest way to test Google and Local fonts on any website
The Fastest way to test Google/Local fonts on any website.
SnapFont makes it easier to test any font on any website. All you need to do is to install the Snapfont browser extension.
an hour ago
Craig Paterson
Great idea, but where do I enter the license code? Feature request, select text to change, rather than changing all text on page.
28 minutes ago
