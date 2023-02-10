Products
Snape
Ranked #12 for today

Snape

GPT-powered, custom job description generator

Say goodbye to the hassle of copying job descriptions from the internet. Snape generates unique, custom job descriptions in seconds. No more settling for subpar descriptions that are shorter than a tweet. Let GPT-3 handle the job.
Launched in Hiring, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
SnapeGPT-powered, custom Job Description Generator
0
reviews
10
followers
was hunted by
Abhash Kumar
in Hiring, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Kartik Mandaville
,
Roshan Jose
and
Ramakrishnan Lokanathan
. Featured on February 10th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Snape's first launch.
11
2
#12
#209