Ranked #12 for today
Snape
GPT-powered, custom job description generator
Say goodbye to the hassle of copying job descriptions from the internet. Snape generates unique, custom job descriptions in seconds. No more settling for subpar descriptions that are shorter than a tweet. Let GPT-3 handle the job.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Snape
About this launch
Snape
GPT-powered, custom Job Description Generator
Snape by
Snape
was hunted by
Abhash Kumar
in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kartik Mandaville
,
Roshan Jose
and
Ramakrishnan Lokanathan
. Featured on February 10th, 2023.
Snape
is not rated yet. This is Snape's first launch.
