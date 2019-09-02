SnapCraft
A new way to earn from the internet through gamified tasks
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Gilbert Mpanga
Howdy Hunters, Gilbert here, co-founder of SnapCraft. SnapCraft wants to let you earn from the internet just like a regular paying job but with fan and more rewarding through gamified tasks that involve training AI. Why did we come up with SnapCraft? After many iterations of trying to solve problems through starting startups, we realized we weren't solving real issues, in other words , we were creating solutions in a search of a solution. Through traffic, we were constantly getting from an abandoned idea that also provided earning for participants in some way we realized we were up to something, by comparing existing means were people earn money through completing tasks online, we found out many are repetitive, boring and worst case they offer extreme low-pay that many folks end up abandoning them. With the new age of Narrow AI, machines will deeply rely on humans in order to perform well plus the value of Data will grow even more exponentially and it's happening now but we the producers of Data are not benefiting. SnapCraft will provide tools like smart contracts that encrypt data, plus ensure you earn from it over time, provide tools to quickly complete tasks and lastly Earn. Our journey has just started and if this excites please sign up and join our waitlist or if you have any questions please reach out.
UpvoteShare