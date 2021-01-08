  1. Home
  2.  → Snapcode

Snapcode

Manage and share your code snippets

Web App
Productivity
Developer Tools
#2 Product of the DayToday
Snapcode is a simple and open-source code snippet manager.
It allows you to organize your snippets with folder & starred items, and offers a light and dark mode.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Kara IversonR&D Technician
Very useful
Share