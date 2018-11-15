Snapchat Friendship Profiles

Friendship Profiles celebrate your relationships in a private way--each Friendship will only be visible to you and the person (or Group!) that you are friends with on Snapchat.
Snapchat adds Friendship Profiles to highlight your relationshipsFriendship Profiles will surface some of the stuff you and your friends have saved over the course of your time using Snapchat together. Chat messages, photos, videos and other content -- basically anything that you and your friends have saved in your conversations will be surfaced to remind you of those shared moments.
Your Snapchat friendships now have their own profiles - and merchandiseSnap has long resisted traditional social network profiles, arguing that a network of close friends didn't need them. (You already know what your friends look like and where they go to school, the company said.) But today, it's changing course - at least a little bit.
Snapchat launches Bitmoji merch and comic strips starring your avatarSnapchat is doubling down on its biggest differentiator by turning its personalized avatar Bitmoji into a revenue stream and a new source of content. Snapchat is launching a Bitmoji merchandise store you can customize with you and your friends' cartoonified faces, Bitmoji Stories comic strips...
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Snapchat's latest update comes packed with a new feature to view your saved memories with your friends called "Friendships" tap on your friends Bitmoji to discover their Friendship profile and view all the saved gifs, snaps, links, messages between you two 🤗 Alongside this, Snapchat is releasing Bitmoji merchandise! 👯♀️
