This is the latest launch from Snap
See Snap’s 38 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Snapchat for Web
Ranked #16 for today
Snapchat for Web
Keep your conversations going on desktop
Visit
Upvote 2
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Snapchat for Web includes top messaging features like Chat Reactions and Chat Reply, along with Lenses which will roll out soon. Snapchat for Web is available to Snapchat+ subscribers now in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, and more.
Launched in
Web App
,
Snapchat
by
Snap
About this launch
Snap
Snap is a camera company — makers of Snapchat and Spectacles.
164
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Snapchat for Web by
Snap
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Web App
,
Snapchat
. Made by
Evan Spiegel
. Featured on July 18th, 2022.
Snap
is rated
3.9/5 ★
by 159 users. It first launched on May 1st, 2014.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#16
Weekly rank
#23
Report