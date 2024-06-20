Launches
Snapceipt
Snapceipt
Turn your paper receipts into spending insights
Snapceipt turns your paper receipts into spending insights. Upload your receipts to automatically process receipt data and categorize line items. Understand your purchasing habits, track expenses, and gain valuable financial insights over time.
Launched in
Analytics
Personal Finance
Budgeting
by
Snapceipt
About this launch
Snapceipt
Turn Receipts into Spending Insights
Snapceipt by
Snapceipt
was hunted by
Aaron Nolan
in
Analytics
Personal Finance
Budgeting
. Made by
Aaron Nolan
. Featured on June 28th, 2024.
Snapceipt
is not rated yet. This is Snapceipt's first launch.
