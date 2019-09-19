Discussion
Natalia Diacono
Hi guys 👋 We are superrrrrr excited to be on Product Hunt! Thanks @alexd for hunting us! SnapCall makes calling simple and fun. Nothing has changed much in the last 100 years when it comes to phone systems and we decided to change that. With SnapCall you are able receive calls from web visitors on your web page or app. And: 🙃 3 mins installation 🌎 Receive calls from anywhere in the world 🤑 Free calls for your web visitors 📊 Insights and reports about all your calls (missed, dropped, attempts and picked up) 🧠 Choose the pages to display the call button ⏳ Schedule times for each call button ☎️ Turn on and off your call button with one click We will be here all day for questions :) Also you can call us using the call button to have a nice chat and know more about what we are doing. Try it for yourself! 🎁Special offer for Product Hunters: 1 month for free and 30% off on yearly plans🎁 Thanks!!
@nataliad90 Happy to work on this amazing solution and be part this team ❤️. Let's rock it 🚀
It's great to use Snapcall to support our customers. It made easier for us to show the button to the clients we would like to reach and it give us a lot of insight and data related to the customer we are helping. The button is available directly on our website and app, so the customer can avoid paying some extra money to receive support and it is possible to reach us basically from any part of the world. We are seeing and increase on our NPS score lately and we believe Snapcall was one of the key tool that helped us to achieve that. Well done guys!
Thx @alessandro_angioni so much for this testimonial
@alessandro_angioni Thanks Alessandro, it has been a pleasure to work with the Azimo team, polish our product and keep shipping new features with the Zendesk integration as the SDK. Since the beginning we have been able to improve NPS metrics, filter inbound calls allowing Azimo to focus on high-value clients and deliver an outstanding customer experience. Looking forward to our next product releases and all your feedback!
Hunter
I've met the team last week at B2B Rocks conference in Paris. Pretty impressed by what they have done so far.
Love the team and the product. Being able to control the who can call you and get better insights about callers is a game changer for most businesses relying on phone for support and/or sales.
Big thank you @alexisfogel! We completely agree with you and believe it is a key for companies to be able to choose who gets to call them, as it is hardly possible to handle all the incoming calls in great quality if you receive many of them!
Our whole team loves their solution, it's so easy to use. As a small company, nurturing every customer relationship, we care about great customer experience at every point and SnapCall is a game-changer here as the customers are able to launch high-quality calls with one click only! 😍
