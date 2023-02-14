Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
SnapCalendar
SnapCalendar
Picture to calendar in a snap
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Quickly turn screenshots into organized information on your Calendar. SnapCal can parse titles, locations, dates, Instagram accounts, phone numbers, email addresses and websites.
Launched in
Productivity
by
SnapCalendar
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
SnapCalendar
Picture to Calendar in a Snap
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
SnapCalendar by
SnapCalendar
was hunted by
crhuber
in
Productivity
. Made by
crhuber
. Featured on February 14th, 2023.
SnapCalendar
is not rated yet. This is SnapCalendar's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
0
Day rank
#46
Week rank
#173
Report