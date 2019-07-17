Snapboard
Hi everyone 👋 I’m back again for WEEK 2 of my 1ProductAWeek.com challenge! I say week 2, but this product actually ended up taking me 29 days to complete 😅. It was a mammoth challenge, but an idea I’m really passionate about. I’ve always been frustrated with existing dashboards, aside from their often outrageous pricing, there was always an integration or a view missing that I needed. So I set out to create a 100% editable dashboard - that’s right you can edit everything from the cards (which are just React components) to the data inputs (NodeJS functions) - from within the browser. Here are some highlights: ✅ Fairly priced - dashboards tend to have some pretty extreme pricing. Snapboard offers unlimited boards for free - and charges for the power upgrades. Anyone with read-only access will be free forever. ✅ 100% editable - with our in-browser editor you can edit absolutely everything. If there’s no existing card that serves your needs you can easily create your own! ✅ Open source - all the cards are completely open source. That means you can use the card menu to view it and fork it to use it as a template for your own creation. ✅ Web and Desktop - because you need to be able to access the data just when you need it. If something is missing - let me know in the comments and I will try and create if you today! 🎉 P.s. Mobile apps are coming very soon!
