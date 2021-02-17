discussion
Would you recommend this product?
SnapBlooms
MakerCEO @ SnapBlooms
Anyone ever had a bad experience with their Valentine’s flower delivery? For a $5 billion industry, the floral industry is popular for bad quality products and bad service. This startup seeks to alleviate this problem.
Share
Great platform for delivering flowers! I use this for almost every special occasion
@luca_tofan thank you Luca. Unlike big floral e-commerce sites, we are able to deliver exquisite blooms because your local florist gets full value of your order and fills it with care and creativity.
This sounds like a great service! Where is Snapblooms available?
@erik_zijdemans thank you. Snapblooms is available in all 50 states in US. A local florist will hand design and hand deliver your blooms same day anywhere in US as long as you place the order same day.
@snapblooms Fantastic! Definitely will be using this in the future!