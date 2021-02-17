  1. Home
Snapblooms

Flowers with a difference 🌼

Snapblooms is an ecommerce platform for ordering floral bouquets. With over 500+ florists already using our cloud solution Hana Florist POS, this is our attempt to bring customers close to flower shops and provide high quality, farm-fresh flowers.
discussion
SnapBlooms
Anyone ever had a bad experience with their Valentine’s flower delivery? For a $5 billion industry, the floral industry is popular for bad quality products and bad service. This startup seeks to alleviate this problem.
Luca Tofan
Great platform for delivering flowers! I use this for almost every special occasion
@luca_tofan thank you Luca. Unlike big floral e-commerce sites, we are able to deliver exquisite blooms because your local florist gets full value of your order and fills it with care and creativity.
Erik Zijdemans
This sounds like a great service! Where is Snapblooms available?
@erik_zijdemans thank you. Snapblooms is available in all 50 states in US. A local florist will hand design and hand deliver your blooms same day anywhere in US as long as you place the order same day.
Erik Zijdemans
@snapblooms Fantastic! Definitely will be using this in the future!
Jim Glade
Very cool! Thanks for sharing!
