Realiable cheap database hosting

Productivity
SaaS
I work with Lightsail a lot, and always wondered why is lightsail db's are so expensive. So I made a simpler barebones service based on AWS.
Future features:
1. Cloud \ downloadable backups
2. Extended management, access to DBMS info
Askhat Sayapov
Maker
Web Weaver
I'm thinking of making shared instances, would you use a shared instance for your growing hobby project for 3$\mo? 🤔
