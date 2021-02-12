Discussions
Deals
Jobs
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Snapbase
Snapbase
Realiable cheap database hosting
Productivity
SaaS
I work with Lightsail a lot, and always wondered why is lightsail db's are so expensive. So I made a simpler barebones service based on AWS.
Future features:
1. Cloud \ downloadable backups
2. Extended management, access to DBMS info
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
5h ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
Askhat Sayapov
Maker
Web Weaver
I'm thinking of making shared instances, would you use a shared instance for your growing hobby project for 3$\mo? 🤔
Upvote
Share
15h ago
Send