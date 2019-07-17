Discussion
Rajat Vaghani
Hey guys, I am so excited to share one of my most passionate projects ever! It all started because of a common problem today - privacy. Things I would Google or search elsewhere would lead to tailored advertisements and it had started to become a bit too intrusive. So I started using Incognito mode and VPN and what not to stay private. But even that involved quite a few steps to get done. So, why not solve this problem?! Snap Search gives the user 100% privacy over their search queries,, and also makes it incredibly fast and easy to search online. Some of the key features of the Android app are:
- Support for multiple websites: Supported websites are really varied and cover so many popular platforms - Google/Google Images/Google Maps, YouTube, StackOverflow, The Pirate Bay, Twitter, Medium, Wikipedia and so many more.
- Home screen widgets: Search by tapping just once directly from the home screen.
- 100% Secure: Multiple steps have been taken to maintain 100% privacy and prevent websites from tracking your search interests online, such as: Incognito Keyboard to keep your words secure, No cookie storage, Disabled harmful JavaScript
- and lots more.
