Snap Minis
Snap Minis
Miniature third-party apps in Snapchat
Snap Minis are bite-sized utilities made for friends. They’re built with HTML5, so they’re easy to develop. And they work for all Snapchatters, on any kind of device, with no installation required.
Featured
an hour ago
Snap announces Minis to bring other apps into Snapchat
Snap today announced Minis, a suite of miniature applications made by third-party developers that run inside of Snapchat. Minis are built using HTML and enable a range of experiences from meditating alone to buying movie tickets with friends. Minis, which are integrated into the chat window on Snapchat, were one of several new features announced today at Snap's virtual Partner Summit.
Snapchat debuts Minis, bite-sized third-party apps that live inside chat
At Snap's Partner Summit, the company shared its newest effort to entice third-party devs to Snapchat. It's called Minis. Snap Minis are lightweight third-party programs that live inside the app's Chat section, which users can quickly pull up alongside friends without having to de...
