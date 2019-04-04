Log InSign up
Play mobile games inside of Snapchat 👾

You can launch Snap Games right from the Chat bar, allowing you and your friends to instantly play together — no install required. You can see which friends you’re playing with, send them a chat, or even talk live with voice chat.
Around the web
Bitmoji Party is Snap's first original game for SnapchatSnap today announced Bitmoji Party, its first original multiplayer game for Snapchat. Bitmoji Party offers players a series of lightly challenging mini-games for the mobile phone, and is designed to be played by small groups. If successful, it could attract new users to Snapchat while encouraging them to spend more time inside the app.
The Verge
Snapchat now lets you play live, multiplayer games with friendsTo do this, Snapchat has redesigned its chat feature with a new "rocket" button that will let you quickly hop into a game and play it live with your friends. Snap Games will feature six titles at launch, all based on HTML5 and covering a wide range of genres.
Engadget
Snapchat launches Mario Party-style multiplayer games platformSnap is unlocking a new revenue stream while giving you something to do in between chats and Stories. Today Snapchat debuts its Snap Games platform that lets you play real-time, multiplayer games while texting and talking with your friends. The platform is based off Snap's secret late-2017 ac...
TechCrunch
Ryan Hoover
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
I just returned from the Snap Partner Summit where they announced games. It's not surprising. Every communication app that hits significant scale seems to eventually adopt games, including Facebook, Messenger, LINE, WeChat, and more recently Houseparty with their first title, Heads Up. I'm curious what Apple thinks of this. Historically they've not been so keen on companies building app or game ecosystems within their own apps. Fortunate for Snap, Apple may avoid interfering with the risk of regulation in today's environment.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
@rrhoover Suddenly I am going to become a lot less productive.....
Andrew-David
Andrew-David@andrewdavidj · Co-Founder at Wild Gamut
Why.
