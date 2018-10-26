Snap Camera
The magic of Snapchat Lenses, now on desktop
Snap Camera lets you apply Lenses to your face while using your computer's webcam. Utilize Snap Camera in your favorite third party live streaming or video chat applications by selecting Snap Camera as your webcam device. .
Twitch streamers are getting Snap's AR selfie filtersFor streamers, setting up the Snap Camera integration is fairly simple. All they have to do is download the standalone Snap Camera application, which works for Mac and Windows desktops, and then they'll be able to choose a Lens to rock in their live session.
Engadget
Snap Launches Snap Camera App for Mac With Twitch, Skype, and YouTube IntegrationSnap today announced the launch of Snap Camera for Mac, which brings Snapchat's well-known collection of lenses and filters to Macs and PCs. The Snap Camera app, which can be downloaded from Snapchat's website, offers up a simple interface with a camera field and access to hundreds of Snapchat lenses that add fun effects to your face using the Mac's camera.
Macrumors
Snapchat's new Camera desktop camera app brings AR masks to Twitch, Skype...Snapchat is launching its first Mac and Windows software that takes over your webcam and brings its augmented reality effects to other video streaming and calling services. Snap Camera can be selected as a camera output in OBS Skype, YouTube, Google Hangouts, Skype, Zoom, and more plus browser-base...
TechCrunch
Snapchat brings its camera to the desktop to add filters to your streaming videosSnap, which likes to call itself a camera company, is bringing that camera to the desktop. Snap Camera, which is available today for Mac and Windows, will integrate with apps including Twitch, YouTube, Skype, and Zoom.
The Verge
- Pros:
The twitch use-case is really neat! I hope there can be more contextual integration with such apps
None that I can think of.
Great app and THOUSANDS OF WIN POINTS for showing desktop some love.
Discussion
Chris MessinaHunter@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
Why create a dedicated hardware device (i.e. Facebook Portal, Echo Show, et al) when you can just launch a desktop video chat app with lenses for Mac and Windows?
Colin Kiama@colinkiama · Computer Science Undergrad
I love how they aren't just an app, they are a "camera platform". Really excited to see what's next!
Dave PolyPro@davepoly · Building PostPilot.io. Huge Marvel geek.
Wicked smaaaht. Are Sponsored Lenses a part of the distribution too? Imagine a Twitch player with a huge following using a Sponsored Lense on an hour long feed. I can imagine Snap then charging advertisers some type of rate for that distribution or "air time" in the future.
John Palmer@john_c_palmer · Software Engineer
@davepoly very cool idea
Chand Sethi@chandism · Aspiring Product Manager
No doubt this was made with Twitch in mind. Amazon <3 Snap
