Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Snap
Snap

Snap

Effortless window management for power users on macOS
Snap is a fast, shortcut-friendly window manager for macOS. Instantly snap, move, and resize windows, and keep your Mac awake. A must-have productivity tool for anyone missing Fancy Zones on Windows.
Launch tags:
ProductivityDeveloper ToolsGitHub

Meet the team

Snap gallery image
About this launch
Snap – Window Manager for macOS
Snap – Window Manager for macOS
Effortless window management for power users on macOS.
65
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Snap by
Snap – Window Manager for macOS
was hunted by
Egor Kolesnikov
in Productivity, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
Egor Kolesnikov
. Featured on May 28th, 2025.
Snap – Window Manager for macOS
is not rated yet. This is Snap – Window Manager for macOS's first launch.