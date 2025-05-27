Launches
Snap
Snap
Effortless window management for power users on macOS
Snap is a fast, shortcut-friendly window manager for macOS. Instantly snap, move, and resize windows, and keep your Mac awake. A must-have productivity tool for anyone missing Fancy Zones on Windows.
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Developer Tools
•
GitHub
About this launch
Snap – Window Manager for macOS
Effortless window management for power users on macOS.
65
Points
1
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Snap by
Snap – Window Manager for macOS
was hunted by
Egor Kolesnikov
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Egor Kolesnikov
. Featured on May 28th, 2025.
Snap – Window Manager for macOS
is not rated yet. This is Snap – Window Manager for macOS's first launch.