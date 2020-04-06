Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jeet Patil
Maker
Hi folks 👋🏼, Jeet here, hope everyone is staying safe ! On behalf of our team, I am excited to share the first version of Snackwyze with all of you. Snackwyze is built on a simple idea of making screen-recordings more effective and interactive. The Snackwyze chrome extension records your browser screen, then automatically converts these recordings into clickable, interactive walkthroughs. Some of the early use-cases include software demos, user-guides, flipped classrooms, tech-support, on-boarding and so forth. We hope Snackwyze can help you with these or similar use-cases. Our Trial version is a great way get started. We would love to hear your thoughts and your ideas, so that we can improve the product with your help and guide it in the right direction. Once again, thank you so much! Looking forward hear from you all! TC -JP
UpvoteShare