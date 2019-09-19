Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → SnackVids - Smart In-video ...

SnackVids - Smart In-video Search

Find the bite-sized segment you want in any long videos

Frustrated by watching an hour-long video to find the piece you need?
SnackVids uses NLP + AI to help you locate the bite-sized segment you want in seconds.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Sunny Wu
Sunny Wu
Maker
Pro
It is the very first beta version of SnackVids here. Please feel free to share your experience, suggestions or ideas to make it better for you. Thank you!
UpvoteShare