SnackThis Text Animator
A simple text animation tool that runs in your browser.
Hello Product Hunters! 😊 @etienn and I launched the Notion → Presentations project a few weeks ago (SnackThis v1), and the feedback has been amazing, thank you so much 😃🙏 We had a lot of conversations about the animations with our users, and many requests for more effects. So, we decided to experiment with a dedicated tool, that lets you make great-looking text animations in no time. We'd love to hear what you think and what you'd like to use it for: we thought about the presentations, social media posts, website embeds, or a motion design tool… and we're willing to go beyond text (pictures, charts, videos…), but we're sure you guys have some use cases we couldn't even think about. We're really excited to make great design more accessible to everyone, and super humbled we can shape this future with the community. Thanks again for your help, we can't wait to hear your feedback and discuss with you!
Awesome job on this. Tested it for a few social media accounts and the wow effect is definitely here. So much time saved! Thanks.
@redongjika Thanks Redon! Glad it can make your life easier :)
@romylynch Thanks so much Romy! Any crazy idea of what you'd like to create with it? 😃
Very cool and easy to use! :D