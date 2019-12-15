Discussion
Sébastien Robaszkiewicz
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 @etienn and I are passionate about helping people design great things. Observing our co-workers, we realized that crafting presentations is often a painful process: it's hard to make great looking and engaging slides. The results are often not that great, or take way too much time. So here's our very first take at this problem: what if we could let people focus on content, and let the machine take care of the design? We decided to build upon the amazing Notion. Here's the result: you can turn any Notion page into an engaging and beautifully designed presentation. This is our first iteration, so here are some limitations: - Each heading block starts a new slide, - It can be followed by one text block (optional). We'll add support for other blocks (images, lists…) later on. We also have many ideas for more themes, master slides, and even our own editor… but first we'd love to hear your feedback! Hope you have fun trying the tool. Talk soon on Product Hunt or Intercom!
