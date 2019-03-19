Log InSign up
Snacknews

The news you care about, summarized with AI

Snacknews uses the latest technologies to retrieve and automatically summarize the news from hundred of trustable sources.
A fully transparent recommandation algorithm helps you discover the most relevant articles and lets you fine tune your news feed.
Julien Martin
Hello Product Hunters! We're a Paris-based App studio and we've just released Snacknews, a news App that curates and summarize articles from many trustable sources, to offer busy news readers a time-saving and snackable reading experience. We have developed a summarization algorithm that extracts the 5 key sentences from a news piece. We display these in bullet points to let you get the right message in a blink. If you want to know more, the full article from the original source is just one tap away! Also, we've built a fully transparent and honest recommandation algorithm to show the most relevant articles in your feed. MAIN FEATURES ◦ Honest: at any time you can modify the recommandation algorithm to decide which are the relevant topics for you. ◦ Trustable: we only collect verified news from high-quality and well-known sources across the web. ◦ Time saver: all the news are automatically summarized in key facts. ◦ Complete: you can always access the full article to read the news you care about.
